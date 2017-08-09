US productivity rose a modest 0.9 pct. rate in spring
WASHINGTON — The productivity of American workers rose just modestly in the spring, extending a worrisome issue that has persisted throughout this expansion.
Productivity grew at an annual rate of 0.9
Productivity, the amount of output per hour of work, has been weak throughout the economic recovery, now in its ninth year. Many analysts say the issue is the biggest economic challenge facing the country.
For 2016 overall, productivity actually declined — the first fall in 34 years. Productivity last year had previously been reported as a slight increase of 0.2
The small improvement in the second quarter reflected the fact that overall economic growth, as measured by the gross domestic product, accelerated to a 2.6
Since 2007, annual productivity increases have averaged just 1.2
Rising productivity means increased output for each hour of work, which allows employers to boost wages without triggering higher inflation.
The challenge of boosting productivity back to the levels before the Great Recession of 2007-2009 will be a key factor in determining whether President Donald Trump will achieve his goal of boosting overall growth. The economy's potential for growth is a combination of
During the campaign, Trump pledged to double growth to 4