Orchestra cancels season over money woes; no pay for staff

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The curtain's closing on a Pennsylvania orchestra.

The Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic said Friday it's cancelling the upcoming season because of financial problems. The 45-year-old orchestra will play one concert in October and then shut down while it figures out its next moves.

The orchestra ended last season with a $235,000 deficit. Officials say the executive director, the music director and the office staff have gone months without a paycheque . Musicians declined to take a 30 per cent pay cut.