Orchestra cancels season over money woes; no pay for staff
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The curtain's closing on a Pennsylvania orchestra.
The Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic said Friday it's
The orchestra ended last season with a $235,000 deficit. Officials say the executive director, the music director and the office staff have gone months without a
Orchestra officials say it'll take $1.1 million to produce the 2017-18 season. They're encouraging corporate sponsors, donors and Philharmonic fans to raise money to "keep the orchestra alive."