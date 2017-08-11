US consumer prices up slight 0.1 per cent in July
WASHINGTON — Consumer prices posted a slight gain in July, with higher costs for medical care and clothing offsetting declines for hotel stays and consumer cellphone plans.
The Labor Department said Friday that its consumer price index edged up 0.1
Both overall inflation and core inflation have risen an identical 1.7
The Fed has raised its benchmark interest rate in March and June, and has
Fed Chair Janet Yellen has blamed the slowdown on temporary factors such as a price war in the cellular phone industry that has pushed monthly mobile phone charges down. But she has also indicated that if her view is proven wrong, she is ready to support a change in the Fed's plans for rate hikes. The Fed meets again in September. Analysts believe it will keep rates unchanged and may not hike again until December.
For July, the CPI report showed that monthly wireless phone charges dropped 0.3
The costs of hotel and motel stays plunged a record 4.9
Clothing costs, which had been falling, rose 0.3
Energy costs dipped a slight 0.1