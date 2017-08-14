Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,119.91, up 86.53 points):

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up seven cents, or 2.73 per cent, to $2.63 on 5.2 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Up 21 cents, or 0.84 per cent, to $25.09 on 3.9 million shares.

Primero Mining Corp. (TSX:P). Miner. Down eight cents, or 33.33 per cent, to 16 cents on 3.5 million shares.

BetaPro Crude Oil. (TSX:HOU). Oil and gas. Down 32 cents, or 5.33 per cent, to $5.68 on 3.5 million shares.

Aimia Inc. (TSX:AIM). Loyalty programs. Up 19 cents, or 9.6 per cent, to $2.17 on 3.4 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down 17 cents, or 1.38 per cent, to $12.14 on 3.2 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: