Tyson's eclipse tip: Don't video it, experience it

NEW YORK — Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has a suggestion for anyone with a view of next week's solar eclipse: Put down your smartphones and take in the phenomenon yourself.

He told an audience Monday at the American Museum of Natural History: "Experience this one emotionally, psychologically, physically."

The Aug. 21 event will be the first total solar eclipse in 99 years to cut a coast-to-coast path across the United States. A total solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the earth and the sun, completely blotting out the sunlight.