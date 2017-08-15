Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,097.84, down 22.07 points):

Hydro One Ltd. Instalment Receipts (TSX:H.IR). Utilities. Up 20 cents, or 0.55 per cent, to $36.75 on 12.8 million shares.

Primero Mining Corp. (TSX:P). Miner. Down three cents, or 18.75 per cent, to 13 cents on 5.5 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up two cents, or 0.76 per cent, to $2.65 on 5.1 million shares.

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (TSX:PLI). Biotechnology. Up five cents, or 3.79 per cent, to $1.37 on 3.9 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Down 10 cents, or 1.02 per cent, to $9.74 on 3.4 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down 11 cents, or 3.42 per cent, to $3.11 on 2.9 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: