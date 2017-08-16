Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,082.21, down 15.63 points):

Hydro One Ltd. Instalment Receipts (TSX:H.IR). Utilities. Up 20 cents, or 0.54 per cent, to $36.95 on 10.4 million shares.

Trevali Mining Corp. (TSX:TV). Miner. Up 15 cents, or 11.36 per cent, to $1.47 on 7.3 million shares.

Lundin Mining Corp. (TSX:LUN). Miner. Up 26 cents, or 2.97 per cent, to $9.00 on 6.2 million shares.

Primero Mining Corp. (TSX:P). Miner. Down two cents, or 15.38 per cent, to 11 cents on 4.5 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up 21 cents, or 3.95 per cent, to $5.53 on 4.3 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Up 32 cents, or 1.27 per cent, to $25.46 on 4.04 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM). Bank. Down 48 cents, or 0.45 per cent, to $107.05 on 940,754 shares. CIBC is launching its new online banking brand, Simplii Financial, that will absorb some two million customer accounts currently with Loblaw-owned President's Choice Financial. CIBC has provided the back-end banking services for PC Financial for nearly 20 years, but the companies said Wednesday they are going their separate ways.