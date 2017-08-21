Harrison, candidate to replace Wall, distances himself from The Rebel

REGINA — A candidate in the race to replace Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall is distancing himself from the controversial online publication the Rebel and its owner Ezra Levant.

Former economy minister Jeremy Harrison says he did an interview with the Rebel more than a year ago, but won't do any more interviews with them.

Harrison also says he hasn't spoken to Levant in "a number of years."

In 2010, Harrison introduced Levant in the Saskatchewan legislature as a friend who sold Harrison his first political membership at the University of Alberta.

The Rebel's coverage of deadly protests in Virginia has been criticized by some as sympathetic to the white supremacists who organized the rally.