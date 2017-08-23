Saskatchewan finance minister says budget update will come Friday
A
A
Share via Email
REGINA — Saskatchewan Finance Minister Kevin Doherty says he will present a first-quarter budget update on Friday.
Doherty says it's too soon to know what impact a drought in southwestern Saskatchewan might have on budget numbers.
He says there's no question the area is in distress, but producers in other regions are reporting better-than-expected yields given the conditions.
Agriculture has been helping the Saskatchewan government's bottom line in the last couple of years — bumper crops have boosted the books while oil and gas prices fell.
The budget delivered in March was — by Premier Brad Wall's own description — unpopular with voters because of cuts that were made to help tackle a $1.3-billion deficit.
The government ended up reversing cuts to libraries, community-based organizations and to poor people for funeral services.
Most Popular
-
'A fabrication, plain and simple:' Crown says former Halifax cabbie lied in sexual assault trial
-
'An opportunity for discussion:' Slut the play coming to Halifax
-
Road rage: Halifax police say truck tries to force car off busy road
-
Elderly man in Nova Scotia charged with sexual assault against young person