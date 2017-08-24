Hundreds of Syrian refugees add costs for New Brunswick school system
FREDERICTON — The sudden influx of Syrian refugees into New Brunswick's school system has caused the province's Education Department to miss a financial target.
But Premier Brian Gallant says in this case, that's not a bad problem to have.
About 650 Syrian students have enrolled in New Brunswick schools during the two-year wave of refugees that have come to Canada.
Gallant says that has stemmed a steady decline in student enrolment that goes back to 1991, and will in turn help the workforce.
The province is to release a quarterly financial report Friday, and The Canadian Press has learned the government is meeting most of its cost-cutting objectives, but not in education.
A government source says that department is $3.5 million under target, mainly due to the additional resources needed to handle the increase in students.