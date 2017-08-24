Hundreds of Syrian refugees add costs for New Brunswick school system

FREDERICTON — The sudden influx of Syrian refugees into New Brunswick's school system has caused the province's Education Department to miss a financial target.

But Premier Brian Gallant says in this case, that's not a bad problem to have.

About 650 Syrian students have enrolled in New Brunswick schools during the two-year wave of refugees that have come to Canada.

Gallant says that has stemmed a steady decline in student enrolment that goes back to 1991, and will in turn help the workforce.

The province is to release a quarterly financial report Friday, and The Canadian Press has learned the government is meeting most of its cost-cutting objectives, but not in education.