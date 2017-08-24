Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,076.16, up 13 points):

Hydro One Ltd. Instalment Receipts (TSX:H.IR). Utilities. Up five cents, or 0.13 per cent, to $37.50 on 10.2 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Up two cents, or 0.17 per cent, to $11.64 on 5.3 million shares.

Arizona Mining Inc. (TSX:AZ). Miner. Down three cents, or 0.97 per cent, to $3.06 on 4.8 million shares.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Miner. Up 50 cents, or 3.57 per cent, to $14.49 on 4.3 million shares.

HudBay Minerals Inc. (TSX:HBM). Miner. Up 41 cents, or 3.82 per cent, to $11.13 on 3.3 million shares.

Tethys Petroleum Ltd. (TSX:TPL). Oil and gas. Down half-a-cent, or 25.00 per cent, to 1.5 cents on three million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM). Bank. Down $2.03, or 1.89 per cent, to $105.57 on 2.6 million shares. CIBC increased its quarterly dividend by three cents to $1.30 per share. The bank posted net income of $1.1 billion or $2.60 per common share, which was down from $3.61 per share in the 2016 third quarter when CIBC recorded an unusual gain from the sale of its minority interest in American Century Investments. After adjustments, CIBC earned $2.77 per share or $1.17 billion in the three months ended July 31, up from $1.07 billion in last year's third quarter, while revenue was on a par with last year at $4.1 billion.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (TSX:FFH). Insurance. Up $30.32, or five per cent, to $636.62 on 97,051 shares. Fairfax is selling its stake in Singaporean insurer First Capital Insurance Ltd. for US$1.6 billion as part of a broader partnership agreement that will ensure the Canadian insurance and investment company receives 25 per cent of the subsidiary's profits. The Toronto-based company said on a conference call Thursday that the all-cash deal to sell its 97.7 per cent stake in the business to Japan's Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. is part of a "strategic alliance" with Mitsui, under which the companies will pursue global partnership opportunities.