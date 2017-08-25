Bus drives off a pier in southern Russia, killing 14 workers

MOSCOW — A bus carrying construction workers drove off a pier in southern Russia on Friday, killing at least 14 people, officials said.

The bus was carrying workers who were building a pier for an oil company on the Black Sea coast not far from Crimea, the Investigative Committee said. Several oil companies are drilling for oil off the Russian Black Sea coast.

The Emergency Situations Ministry in the Krasnodar region said that 38 people were on the bus — the 14 people killed in addition to 24 others who were rescued by scuba divers from the emergency services. Authorities initially said that 12 people were killed, 20 rescued and three others were missing.

Eight people have been hospitalized, five of them in serious condition, the emergency officials said.