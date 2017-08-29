US home prices surge in June, led by Seattle
WASHINGTON — U.S. home prices climbed higher in June with gains that are eclipsing income growth — creating affordability pressures for would-be buyers.
The Standard & Poor's CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 5.7
The price increases are different from the bubble period, when subprime mortgages led to a housing bust. There is a shortage of properties for sale, causing the prices to steadily rise at more than double the pace of average hourly earnings. Buyers are also relying on historically low mortgage rates to ease the affordability pressures. Cheaper borrowing costs have kept buyer demand strong despite the price increases.
Prices are likely to keep rising, said David Blitzer, chairman of the index committee at S&P Dow Jones Indices.
"Given current economic conditions and the tight housing market, an immediate reversal in home price trends appears unlikely," Blitzer said.
The largest price gain over the past year occurred in the Seattle metro area with a 13.4
But other metro areas are seeing a more tempered increase in home values.
Prices rose less than 4
The National Association of Realtors said last week that the number of existing homes listed for sale has plummeted 9
Supporting demand have been relatively low mortgage rates.
The average 30-year fixed rate mortgage was 3.86