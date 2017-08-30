Evan Solomon gets national talk radio show on Bell Media stations

TORONTO — Political journalist Evan Solomon is getting his own national talk radio show.

Bell Media says "The Evan Solomon Show" will debut Sept. 5 and feature in-depth interviews with newsmakers from Canada and around the world.

It will air weekdays on all Bell Media talk stations across the country.

Guests will range from politicians to sports figures and entertainment personalities.

Listeners can participate via phone, email, text and social media.

Based in Ottawa, Solomon is national affairs specialist for Bell Media Radio.