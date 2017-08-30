Fox hires conservative commentator Lahren

NEW YORK — Fox News Channel has hired conservative commentator Tomi Lahren, who has hosted shows on The Blaze and One America News Network along with working for a political action committee supporting President Donald Trump.

The network said on Wednesday that Lahren will have a "signature role" on a digital product under development and be a commentator on the network's opinion programming. Her primary home will be on Sean Hannity's show, where she was to debut on Wednesday.