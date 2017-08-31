Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,211.87, up 78.74 points):

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN). Financial Services. Up 37 cents, or 4.12 per cent, to $9.36 on 11.2 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Bank. Up $2.16, or 3.33 per cent, to $67.06 on 8.1 million shares. TD Bank wrapped up the banks' earnings season Thursday with a 17 per cent increase in profits to $2.77 billion, anchored by a strong performance at its retail operations in both Canada and the United States.

Trevali Mining Corp. (TSX:TV). Miner. Up one cent, or 0.70 per cent, to $1.44 on 7.9 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Up 34 cents, or 3.61 per cent, to $9.77 on 4.9 million shares.

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX:LAC). Miner. Up five cents, or 4.10 per cent, to $1.27 on 4.4 million shares.

Hydro One Ltd. Instalment Receipts (TSX:H.IR). Utilities. Down 21 cents, or 0.53 per cent, to $39.29 on 4.2 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS). Bank. Down three cents, or 0.04 per cent, to $77.69 on 2.5 million shares. The Toronto-based bank is looking at buying BBVA Chile, which is in a strategically important high-growth market. It acknowledged Thursday that it's in "non-binding, exploratory" discussions with the Chilean company's controlling shareholder.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Miner. Up 15 cents, or 1.01 per cent, to $15.05 on 3.5 million shares. The Toronto-based miner is spending US$635 million to boost its stake in the Cobre Panama mining project to 90 per cent. The deal will see First Quantum increase its stake by 10 per cent by securing part of Korean metal producer LS-Nikko Copper's stake in the project.