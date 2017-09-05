US factory orders tumbled 3.3 per cent in July
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Orders at U.S. factories tumbled in July, dragged down by a sharp fall in orders for civilian aircraft.
The Commerce Department said Tuesday that factory orders declined 3.3
Excluding the transportation sector that includes aircraft, factory orders rose 0.5
A category that serves as a proxy for business investment posted a solid 1
In recent months, U.S. manufacturing has been benefiting from a stronger dollar and an improving global economy. Growth has been picking up in Europe, Japan and parts of the developing world.
Despite the sharp fall in overall orders, the increase in the business investment category suggests companies are more optimistic about future demand from customers. A private survey last week showed that U.S. factories expanded at a brisk pace in August, another bright sign for the overall economy.
Orders for computers and electronic products rose 2.1
Orders for durable goods — items meant to last at least three years — fell 6.8