AP Exclusive: Most Florida flood zone property not insured

This Oct. 12, 2016 file photo shows, Walter Coker as he surveys the damage in his furniture storage shed in Crescent Beach, Fla. Coker runs Genung's Fish Camp and Marina on the shore of the Matanzas River, and saw storm surge from Hurricane Matthew run "like a river" through his property, tearing apart the storage shed and the tackle shop. He doesn't have flood insurance because he said it was too expensive. With Hurricane Irma bearing down on Florida, an Associated Press analysis shows that the number of federal flood insurance policies written in the state has fallen by 15 percent.(AP Photo/Jason H. Dearen, File)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — As Hurricane Irma bears down on Florida, an Associated Press analysis shows a steep drop in flood insurance across the state, including the areas most endangered by what could be a devastating storm surge.

According to Federal Emergency Management Agency data, in just five years, the state's total number of federal flood insurance policies has fallen by 15 per cent .

Florida's property owners still buy far more federal flood insurance than any other state — 1.7 million policies, covering about $42 billion in assets — but most residents in hazard zones are badly exposed. Fully 59 per cent of the owners of properties in flood hazard zones don't have this insurance, despite requirements to have the coverage as a condition of their federally backed mortgage loans.

FEMA, which is ultimately responsible for enforcing flood insurance requirements, didn't respond to an email seeking comment from its Washington office.

