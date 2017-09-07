AP Exclusive: Most Florida flood zone property not insured

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — As Hurricane Irma bears down on Florida, an Associated Press analysis shows a steep drop in flood insurance across the state, including the areas most endangered by what could be a devastating storm surge.

According to Federal Emergency Management Agency data, in just five years, the state's total number of federal flood insurance policies has fallen by 15 per cent .

Florida's property owners still buy far more federal flood insurance than any other state — 1.7 million policies, covering about $42 billion in assets — but most residents in hazard zones are badly exposed. Fully 59 per cent of the owners of properties in flood hazard zones don't have this insurance, despite requirements to have the coverage as a condition of their federally backed mortgage loans.