Dollarama Q2 profit soars to $131.8 million as sales rise 11.5% from last year

MONTREAL — Dollarama Inc. (TSX:DOL) is reporting a $131.8 million profit in its second quarter, which saw an 11.5 per cent increase in sales compared with the same time last year.

The Montreal-based retail chain says its profit amounted to $1.15 per common share of net income.

That's up 30 per cent from 88 cents per share in last year's second quarter.

Dollarama says the higher per-share profit is mainly due to higher sales, which rose to $812.5 million, as well as higher margins and the company's share buyback program.

During the second quarter ended July 30, the company repurchased 1.3 million shares at a weighted average price of $122.86 per share.