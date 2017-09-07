Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,024.53, down 35.30 points):

Precision Drilling Corp. (TSX:PD). Oil and gas. Down 13 cents, or 3.75 per cent, to $3.34 on 4.8 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Miner. Up 23 cents, or 4.04 per cent, to $5.93 on 4.2 million shares.

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSX:DIV). Financial Services. Up 13 cents, or 4.76 per cent, to $2.86 on 3.79 million shares.

Trevali Mining Corp. (TSX:TV). Miner. Down four cents, or 2.60 per cent, to $1.50 on 3.77 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up five cents, or 1.47 per cent, to $3.45 on 3.6 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Up seven cents, or 1.88 per cent, to $3.80 on 3.4 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Dollarama Inc. (TSX:DOL). Discount retailer. Up $12.96, or 10.64 per cent, to $134.72 on 1.4 million shares. The Montreal-based retail chain reported a second-quarter profit of $131.8 million ($1.15 per diluted common share), up from $106 million (88 cents per diluted common share) a year earlier. Revenue was $812 million, up from $729 million in last year's second quarter.

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX:TRZ). Travel and leisure. Down $1.00, or 9.92 per cent, to $9.08 on 583,234 shares. The Montreal-based travel company's third-quarter net income soared to $26.6 million, from $9.4 million a year earlier, while revenue grew 10.5 per cent to $733.2 million.