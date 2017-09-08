Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (14,985.32, down 39.21 points):

HudBay Minerals Inc. (TSX:HBM). Miner. Down $1.10, or 10.23 per cent, to $9.65 on 5.2 million shares.

Lundin Mining Corp. (TSX:LUN). Miner. Down 47 cents, or 5.05 per cent, to $8.84 on 4.6 million shares.

Hydro One Ltd. Instalment Receipts (TSX:H.IR). Utilities. Up one cent, or 0.03 per cent, to $39.45 on 4.3 million shares.

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX:TECK.B). Miner. Down $1.60, or 5.36 per cent, to $28.23 on 3.01 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Up eight cents, or 0.34 per cent, to $23.63 on 2.95 million shares.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Miner. Down 55 cents, or 3.84 per cent, to $13.76 on 2.92 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Up 17 cents, or 1.89 per cent, to $9.18 on 2.3 million shares. President Mark Zekulin says the Ontario government's plan to have the Liquor Control Board of Ontario operate up to 150 stand-alone marijuana stores by 2020 and sell online is a good step towards eliminating the black market for pot.