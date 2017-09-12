Bombardier forecasts 12,550 planes will be shipped with up to 150 seats by 2036

MIRABEL, Que. — Bombardier says there is a global market worth US$820 billion over the next 20 years for 12,550 commercial planes the size it produces.

The 100- to 150-seat segment, which includes its CSeries passenger jets, will lead the way with 6,800 deliveries valued at US$580 billion at 2017 list prices.

Bombardier says it expects to capture about half the global market with its controversial CSeries.

The Montreal-based company says in a market update that regional aircraft between 60 and 100 seats are forecast to have 5,750 deliveries valued at US$240 billion.

It believes these planes will dominate routes up to 926 kilometres, while single-aisle planes up to 150 seats will allow airlines to add new direct routes where larger planes aren't economic.

Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) says it is well-positioned because it is the world's only aircraft manufacturer to make commercial planes for all segment sizes of this market.

After looking to increase the size of aircraft in recent years, it says airlines will look at taking smaller planes as they focus on buying the right-sized plane to deliver sustainable profits and improve the passenger experience.

The company says North America and Europe will continue to be the world's largest aircraft markets, with 46 per cent of deliveries.

Bombardier's CSeries has been at the centre of an ongoing trade battle with United States-based Boeing.

The American aerospace company has accused Bombardier of selling its CSeries passenger liners to U.S.-based Delta Airlines at an unfairly low price with help from government subsidies in Canada.

Canada's ambassador to the U.S. said Tuesday Boeing walked away from talks with Canadian officials aimed at resolving the trade dispute with the Montreal-based company.

Ambassador David MacNaughton's comments are the first revelation that the Trudeau government spoke directly with Boeing about the dispute, which has become a flashpoint for the Liberals.