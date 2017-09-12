Complaints about festival's cold pizza prompt state inquiry

NEW YORK — Some New York City foodies say a neighbourhood pizza festival has left them with a bad taste in their mouths.

Prosecutors are looking into the New York City Pizza Festival after attendees fumed they paid $75 each to eat cold slivers of pizza in a parking lot in Brooklyn on Saturday.

The festival was promoted as a celebration of pizza. Attendees say on Facebook they instead got cold slices of pizza "smaller than a sample size," served with glasses of warm wine.

WNBC-TV reports Democratic state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (SHNEYE'-dur-muhn) is urging attendees to file complaints on his website . A spokesman says prosecutors opened an investigation Monday.