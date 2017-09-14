UK asks regulator to probe standards doubts over Fox-Sky bid
LONDON — Britain's culture secretary has confirmed she is asking the country's competition regulator to investigate Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.'s bid for satellite broadcaster Sky because of concerns about broadcasting standards.
Karen Bradley announced her decision Thursday, two days after she said she was "minded" to make the referral to the Competition and Markets Authority. Bradley says Sky and Fox had indicated "they would not be making substantive representations" against the decision.
Bradley has previously said she will also ask the regulator to examine whether the deal would concentrate too much power in one company's hands.
Rupert Murdoch's media group is trying to buy the 61
Once Bradley makes the formal referral in the next few days, the regulator will have 24 weeks to investigate.
