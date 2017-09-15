Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (15,173.03, up 0.31 of a point):
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down four cents, or 1.65 per cent, to $2.38 on 22.4 million shares.
Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Down 14 cents, or 0.57 per cent, to $24.27 on 15.3 million shares.
Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX:TCW). Oil and gas. Down five cents, or 1.27 per cent, to $3.90 on 15.2 million shares.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Bank. Up 18 cents, or 0.27 per cent, to $67.45 on 14.6 million shares.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Down nine cents, or 0.81 per cent, to $11.02 on 14.4 million shares.
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Oil and gas. Down eight cents, or 0.19 per cent, to $41.55 on 14.1 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
Eldorado Gold Corp. (TSX:ELD). Miner. Down eight cents, or 2.76 per cent, to $2.82 on 11.2 million shares. The Canadian gold miner says it has received another permit and the approval of a technical study for the closure of its Old Olympias mine in Greece.
