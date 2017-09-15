US businesses increase stockpiles in July
WASHINGTON — U.S. businesses increased their stockpiles in July, but at a slower pace than in June. Sales also rose by a small amount.
Business inventories rose by a seasonally adjusted 0.2
Sales rose 0.2
Economists expect that inventory growth will strengthen further in coming months and help support overall economic expansion.
Annual GDP growth improved to 3
Economists believe businesses rebuilding their stockpiles could add as much as a half percentage point to overall economic growth in the current quarter.
When businesses increase stockpiles, it is generally seen as a sign of their confidence that sales will increase in the coming months. A decrease in inventories can be a sign of pessimism about future sales.
July inventory gains were led by a 0.6