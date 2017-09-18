DuVernay, LL Cool J to receive Harvard W.E.B. Du Bois medals
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — "Selma" director Ava DuVernay and rapper LL Cool J are among the recipients of Harvard University's 2017 W.E.B. Du Bois medals
The awards are presented by the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University.
Last year's honorees included actress Pam Grier.
W.E.B. Du Bois was a civil rights activist, historian and sociologist who died in 1963.