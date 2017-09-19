Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,292.97, up 56.30 points):

Hydro One Ltd. Instalment Receipts (TSX:H.IR). Utilities. Down 40 cents, or 1.05 per cent, to $37.60 on 4.6 million shares.

Precision Drilling Corp. (TSX:PD). Oil and gas. Down six cents, or 1.70 per cent, to $3.47 on 3.9 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Up 24 cents, or 2.14 per cent, to $11.48 on 3.8 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Up 12 cents, or 0.50 per cent, to $24.28 on 3.6 million shares.

Titan Medical Inc. (TSX:TMD). Healthcare. Down 2.5 cents, or 11.36 per cent, to 19.5 cents on 3.4 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down four cents, or 0.30 per cent, to $13.10 on 3.3 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Dominion Diamond Corp. (TSX:DDC). Miner. Down two cents, or 0.11 per cent, to $17.40 on 103,753 shares. The president of Montana-based Washington Companies says it plans to keep the Canadian head office of Dominion Diamond in Calgary after Dominion's shareholders voted to approve the US$1.2-billion sale.