Post Holdings buying Bob Evans Farms in $1.53B deal

ST. LOUIS — Bob Evans Farms is being sold to cereal maker Post in in a deal worth about $1.53 billion.

Bob Evans makes thinks like refrigerated potato, pasta and frozen convenience food items under a number of brands other than Bob Evans, which will strengthen Post's position in packaged foods. Bob Evans also has a foodservice business. It sold its restaurant chain in April.

Post Holdings Inc. will pay $77 per Bob Evans share, a 5.6 per cent premium to the company's Monday closing price of $72.93.

The boards of both companies have approved the sale, which is targeted to close in Post's second quarter next year. Bob Evans' shareholders must still sign off on the deal.