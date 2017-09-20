Simons to launch new app as company doubles down on e-commerce business
VANCOUVER — Simons department store chain is launching a new app as one step of its plan to grow its e-commerce business.
The app will be available on Thursday and includes a feature that allows users to upload a photo of a product they like — be it in a magazine, another store or on a passerby — and see recommendations of similar items at Simons.
President Peter Simons said the Quebec-based company worked on the app for about two years and invested between $3 million and $4 million into the venture.
Simons said he's very focused on the chain's e-commerce business and is also working on building a high-tech, robotic distribution facility in the future.
He said the company has honed in on a 500,000-square-foot property and is working to put together the technological players and financing for the project.
it completes the first phase of a five-year, $200 million national expansion
However, he said these big capital investments don't mean the 177-year-old company will go public any time soon.
"I'm trying to avoid it, because I would like to maintain the freedom that we have with our private ownership," Simons said.
