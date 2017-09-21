Markets Right Now: US stocks edge lower in early trading
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
U.S. stock indexes are edging lower in early trading on Wall Street while several companies were moving on deal news.
Calgon Carbon, a maker of water and air filtration systems, soared 62
Ash Grove Cement jumped 75
"Harry Potter" publisher Scholastic sank 10
The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 4 points, or 0.2
The Dow Jones industrials fell 15 points, or 0.1
