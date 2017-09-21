Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,454.92, up 65.32 points):

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down two cents, or 0.84 per cent, to $2.37 on 13.9 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Up 30 cents, or 2.19 per cent, to $13.99 on 6.9 million shares.

Pengrowth Energy Corp. (TSX:PGF). Oil and gas. Up seven cents, or 6.60 per cent, to $1.13 on 6.2 million shares.

Hydro One Ltd. Instalment Receipts (TSX:H.IR). Utilities. Down 10 cents, or 0.26 per cent, to $38.00 on 5.6 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Up one cents, or 0.08 per cent, to $12.45 on 4.7 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Up 15 cents, or 0.61 per cent, to $24.59 on 4.5 million shares. The Toronto Transit Commission is suing Manulife for alleged negligence in connection with a benefits fraud scheme that first came to light three years ago. The TTC says it is seeking up to $5 million in reimbursement and damages. To date, 170 TTC employees have been dismissed or have resigned or retired to avoid dismissal, and 10 former employees are facing criminal charges for their part in the alleged fraud.

Companies reporting major news:

Eldorado Gold Corp. (TSX:ELD). Miner. Unchanged at $2.75 on 2.8 million shares. The Vancouver-based gold miner is temporarily postponing its decision to suspend work at its operations in northern Greece as it begins talks with the Greek government. It has been embroiled in a fight with the Greek government over its gold mining operations in the country. Eldorado accused the government of delaying key permits and licenses and threatened last week to suspend investment. Since then, the government has issued several permits and approved a key technical study for the closure of an old mine.