National Bank of Canada says data exposed includes name, birthdate and phone number

National Bank of Canada says a website error may have exposed the personal information of nearly 400 of its customers, including their names, birthdates, phone number and email address.

The Canadian lender says in a statement the problem related to an electronic form on its website and did not expose clients' banking information, social insurance numbers or addresses.

The bank says a customer filling out an online form to make a branch appointment may have been able to see the data entered by a previous user.

National Bank says it was notified earlier this week about the problem, which lasted a few days.

The lender adds the incident was the result of human error while setting up the online form, and was resolved immediately.