Alberta court ruling says pharmacist regulator can ban reward points for drugs

EDMONTON — A court ruling means Albertans will not be able to collect reward points for drug purchases or pharmacy services.

The Alberta Court of Appeal has overturned a 2016 ruling that said the regulator of Alberta pharmacists did not have the legal power to impose a ban on consumer loyalty programs.

The ban had been challenged by companies that own Sobeys and Safeway grocery stores.

The Alberta College of Pharmacists appeal argued that pharmacists are a key part of the health-care system and that it had the authority to ensure high ethical standards.

A panel of Appeal Court judges, citing a similar case last year in British Columbia, ruled the college's ban was reasonable