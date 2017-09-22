Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,454.23, down 0.69 of a point):

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down 14 cents, or 5.91 per cent, to $2.23 on 9.6 million shares.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (TSX:PPL). Oil and gas. Down 71 cents, or 1.66 per cent, to $42.12 on 5.2 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Up 24 cents, or 1.93 per cent, to $12.69 on 4.6 million shares.

Polaris Materials Corp. (TSX:PLS). Building Materials. Up 84 cents, or 30.43 per cent, to $3.60 on 4.5 million shares.

Air Canada (TSX:AC). Airline. Up $1.11, or 4.20 per cent, to $27.51 on 3.8 million shares.

ECN Capital Corp. (TSX:ECN). Financial Services. Up 19 cents, or 5.04 per cent, to $3.96 on 3.7 million shares.

