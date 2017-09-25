Cunard is planning 4th cruise ship to join its fleet

Cunard is planning a fourth ship to join its fleet, according to an announcement Monday from the brand's parent company Carnival Corp.

The unnamed cruise ship will launch in 2022. It will carry 3,000 guests and will be built in Italy by Fincantieri.

Once the new vessel joins Cunard's other ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth, it will mark the first time since 1998 that Cunard has four ships in service simultaneously.

The new ship will be the 249th vessel to fly the Cunard flag since the company's founding in 1839. It will also be Cunard's first new ship in 12 years.