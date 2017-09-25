Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,516.23, up 62 points):

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down nine cents, or 4.04 per cent, to $2.14 on 14.5 million shares.

Pengrowth Energy Corp. (TSX:PGF). Oil and gas. Up 33 cents, or 28.45 per cent, to $1.49 on 8.59 million shares.

Titan Medical Inc. (TSX:TMD). Healthcare. Up two cents, or 8.89 per cent, to 24.5 cents on 8.57 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Up 29 cents, or 8.87 per cent, to $3.56 on 8.2 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Up 24 cents, or 1.73 per cent, to $14.13 on 6.9 million shares.