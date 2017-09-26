Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,474.12, down 42.11 points):

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up 13 cents, or 6.07 per cent, to $2.27 on 20.8 million shares. The Montreal-based company seems headed towards a double barrel of bad news Tuesday with the potential to affect its commercial aircraft and railway businesses. The first hit came from Europe, where German industrial equipment maker Siemens AG says it has signed a memorandum of understanding to merge its train-building business with French rival Alstom. The other piece of bad news could come from Washington, D.C., when the U.S. Department of Commerce announces its decision on imposing preliminary countervailing duties on sales of CSeries planes.

Hydro One Ltd. Instalment Receipts (TSX:H.IR). Utilities. Up 20 cents, or 0.52 per cent, to $38.40 on 4.9 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down four cents, or 1.12 per cent, to $3.52 on 4.4 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Up 16 cents, or 1.13 per cent, to $14.29 on 4.05 million shares.

Pengrowth Energy Corp. (TSX:PGF). Oil and gas. Down five cents, or 3.36 per cent, to $1.44 on 3.7 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Down nine cents, or 0.36 per cent, to $24.77 on 2.9 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Freshii Inc. (TSX:FRII). Restaurants. Down $3.11, or 35.10 per cent, to $5.75 on 2.2 million shares. The Toronto-based restaurant chain says its growth has been slower than expected, resulting in the closure of some stores and a reduced target for net openings this year. The revised outlook was announced late Monday after shares closed at $8.86. The stock began trading publicly in January at $12 after a $125-million initial public offering of its stock. Freshii says it now expects between 90 and 95 net new openings for its 2017 financial year ending Dec. 31, down from the previous target of between 150 and 160 net openings including closures.