Business

NewsAlert: Metro says it's in talks with Jean Coutu about possible merger

A Metro supermarket is seen Wednesday, September 27, 2017 in Ste. Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Quebec. Regulators suspended trading of pharmacy retailer Jean Coutu Group and grocery chain Metro Inc. this morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A Metro supermarket is seen Wednesday, September 27, 2017 in Ste. Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Quebec. Regulators suspended trading of pharmacy retailer Jean Coutu Group and grocery chain Metro Inc. this morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

MONTREAL — Metro Inc. says it is in "exclusive discussions" regarding a combination with the Quebec-based Jean Coutu pharmacy chain.

More coming

 

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular