Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,609.66, up 135.54 points):

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down 17 cents, or 7.49 per cent, to $2.10 on 24.7 million shares. Investors in the Montreal-based company weighed the prospect of a 219 per cent duty on U.S. sales of its flagship CSeries passenger jets and the European merger of its railway rivals Siemens and Alstom.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Up 44 cents, or 3.08 per cent, to $14.73 on 6.4 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Up 59 cents, or 2.38 per cent, to $25.36 on 5.3 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Bank. Up 91 cents, or 1.31 per cent, to $70.29 on 4.8 million shares.

Tahoe Resources Inc. (TSX:THO). Miner. Down 80 cents, or 11.35 per cent, to $6.25 on 3.9 million shares.

Titan Medical Inc. (TSX:TMD). Health care. Up 4.5 cents, or 18.37 per cent, to 29 cents on 3.7 million shares.

