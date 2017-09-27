Some of the reaction to the proposed U.S. duties on Bombardier's CSeries jets
MONTREAL — The U.S. Department of Commerce has proposed a 219 per cent duty on Bombardier's CSeries jets following a complaint filed by Boeing.
Here's some of the reaction:
"This is clearly aimed at eliminating Bombardier's C Series aircraft from the U.S. market." — Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.
''The U.S. values its relationships with Canada, but even our closest allies must play by the rules.'' — U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.
"The magnitude of the proposed duty is absurd and divorced from the reality about the financing of multibillion-dollar aircraft programs." — Bombardier statement.
"Subsidies enabled Bombardier to dump its product into the U.S. market, harming aerospace workers in the United States and throughout Boeing's global supply chain." — Boeing statement.
