Timeline for Boeing and Bombardier dispute over the CSeries
A
A
Share via Email
MONTREAL — The timeline of the commercial dispute between Boeing and Bombardier:
- April 27: The Chicago giant asks the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) to take action against Bombardier's business practices.
- May 18: The Department of Commerce confirms the beginning of an investigation. Ottawa replies by questioning a military order from Boeing for new Super Hornet jet fighters.
- June 9: ITC gives the go-ahead for Washington to continue its investigation into CSeries sales south of the border.
- 28 June: At the request of Boeing, the Department of Commerce agrees to delay the disclosure of its preliminary decision on possible punitive duties by two months, until Sept. 25.
- Sept. 4: Boeing International Division President Marc Allen says the U.S. giant has no intention to back down and withdraw its complaint against Bombardier.
- Sept. 5: British Prime Minister Theresa May, in a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, pleads in favour of the Quebec manufacturer, which has more than 4,000 employees in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
- Sept. 13: Demonstration in downtown Montreal of hundreds of union members in the aeronautics sector to denounce the Boeing approach.
- Sept. 20: Bombardier workers in Toronto walk off the job to support company's battle against Boeing.
- Sept. 24: JetBlue becomes latest U.S. airline to write to the ITC urging it to deny Boeing's petition, saying tariffs on the aircraft would harm competition and result in higher airfares.
- Sept. 26: Department of Commerce announces a hefty 219 per cent preliminary countervailing duty on CSeries exports to the U.S., pending a final determination in February.
- Oct. 4: Department of Commerce is expected to announce preliminary anti-dumping duties, but that could be extended.
- December: Department of Commerce will release its final determinations.
- February: ITC will make its final ruling, imposes any final duties.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Sidney Crosby reinforced the notion that hockey is a league for white people: Mochama
-
Homelessness rises among elderly, aboriginal people in Metro Vancouver
-
'You're going to get lost:' Ikea tips and tricks for Halifax shoppers from a self-proclaimed addict
-
Halifax activist on Sidney Crosby supporting White House visit: 'An act of moral cowardice'