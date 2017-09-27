Trump says he's not happy with HHS Secretary Tom Price
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he is "not happy" with his Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price following reports that Price used a private plane for official business.
And Trump says he let Price know it.
Asked whether he's planning on firing Price, Trump responded: "We'll see."
Trump spoke to reporters Wednesday as he departed the White House for a trip to Indianapolis to sell his tax plan.
Price said Saturday he would stop flying private planes on official business while an internal review of the flights is being done. He's also said he welcomes the review.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Sailor's court martial on sex charge delayed after defence lawyer withdraws
-
'They turn into monsters': St. Albert launching third attempt to wipe out invasive goldfish
-
Young child in Halifax hospital with serious injuries after being hit by ride-on lawn mower
-
Sidney Crosby reinforced the notion that hockey is a league for white people: Mochama