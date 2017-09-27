Business

US middle class gets richer, but wealthy do even better

FILE - This Oct. 24, 2016, file photo shows dollar bills in New York. The Federal Reserve released a comprehensive report on U.S. households‚Äô financial health, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, including income and net worth of typical households. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

FILE - This Oct. 24, 2016, file photo shows dollar bills in New York. The Federal Reserve released a comprehensive report on U.S. households‚Äô financial health, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, including income and net worth of typical households. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

WASHINGTON — Middle-class American families grew richer between 2013 and 2016, their first such gains since the Great Recession upended the economy a decade ago. Yet wealthier families did even better, worsening the nation's massive disparities in wealth and income.

A Federal Reserve survey found that the median net worth of all American families rose 16 per cent last year from 2013 to $97,300. The median is the point where half of families fall below and half above.

Nonwhite households and those with less education saw the largest percentage gains in wealth. Yet bigger gains by the wealthiest families left them with a greater share. The 1 per cent richest families now hold nearly 39 per cent of U.S. wealth, up from 36.3 per cent in 2013.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular