Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,634.94, up 16.69 points):

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up five cents, or 2.26 per cent, to $2.26 on 7.6 million shares. The Montreal-based company says SpiceJet has ordered at least 25 of its Q400 turboprop passenger planes, with an option for 25 others. If all 50 planes are purchased by the Indian airline, it would be Bombardier's biggest-ever sale of Q400s. The planes are assembled in Toronto by the company.

BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Wireless communications. Up 95 cents, or 7.31 per cent, to $13.95 on 7.4 million shares.

Polaris Materials Corp. (TSX:PLS). Building materials. Down 36 cents, or 9.68 per cent, to $3.36 on 6.8 million shares.

Hydro One Ltd. (TSX:H). Utilities. Down 70 cents, or 1.80 per cent, to $38.10 on 6.1 million shares.

Chalice Gold Mines (TSX: CXN). Metals and mining. Up 12 cents, or 70.59 per cent, to $0.29 on 6.1 million shares.

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX:WEF). Forest products. Down three cents, or 1.11 per cent, to $2.67 on 5.9 million shares.

