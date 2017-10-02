Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,705.00, up 70.06 points):

Chalice Gold Mines (TSX: CXN). Metals and mining. Down four cents, 13.79 per cent, to $0.25 on 5.6 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Up two cents, or 0.08 per cent, to $25.33 on 4.7 million shares.

BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Wireless communications. Up 26 cents, or 1.86 per cent, to $14.21 on 4.5 million shares.

Precision Drilling Corp. (TSX:PD). Oil and gas. Down 25 cents, or 6.44 per cent, to $3.63 on 4.4 million shares.

Hydro One Ltd. (TSX:H). Utilities. Down 80 cents, or 2.10 per cent, to $37.30 on 4.3 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down 14 cents, or 0.95 per cent, to $14.55 on 3.8 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

DHX Media Ltd. (TSX:DHX.A, DHX.B). Entertainment. Up 32 cents, or 6.12 per cent, to $5.55 on 70,558 shares. The children's entertainment company says it has launched a review of strategic alternatives including the possible sale of all or part of the company. The company says it has formed a special committee of independent directors to consider and evaluate its various options. It adds that its board has not set a timetable for the process nor has it made any decisions related to any alternatives. The company noted that there could be no assurance that the review will result in a transaction.

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSX:HCG). Financial Services. Up eight cents, or 0.58 per cent, to $13.97 on 202,961 shares. The Toronto-based alternative mortgage lender says it has eliminated 65 jobs from its workforce as part of a program to cut $15 million in annual costs. The company says after factoring in the latest job cuts, the company's head count has been reduced by 10 per cent since the end of June. Home Capital said Monday it cut the 65 full-time positions from its operational, sales and underwriting division.