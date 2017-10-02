Private Osum Oil Sands sells production royalty for $92.5M to pay for expansion

CALGARY — A small private Calgary company says it is selling a portion of future production to raise money to expand its oilsands project, a funding method gaining traction in a sector having difficulty attracting investors.

Osum Oil Sands Corp. says it has approved a 3,000-barrel-per-day expansion of its Orion project in northern Alberta to take output to over 12,000 barrels per day by mid-2019.

The company says it will pay for the expansion with part of about $92.5 million in cash raised by selling to an unnamed buyer a four per cent share or royalty in all future production from the project.

Similar royalty sales have been used recently by Calgary-based oilsands producers BlackPearl Resources Inc. (TSX:PXX) and Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX: ATH) to raise growth capital.

Osum CEO Steve Spence says the royalty sale will allow the company to accelerate its staged expansion to eventually reach its regulator-approved capacity of 20,000 barrels per day despite current low oil prices.