Banking regulator sees potential risks in high home prices, debt loads

TORONTO — The head of Canada's banking regulator says it will put forth updated mortgage underwriting guidelines by the end of the month.

Superintendent Jeremy Rudin said Tuesday that after the final version of changes to its B-20 guidelines are submitted, which included a stress test for uninsured mortgages, he expects them to come into force two or three months later.

"We clearly see the potential risks caused by high household indebtedness across Canada, and by high real estate prices in some markets," the head of the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions said during a speech to the Economic Club of Canada in Toronto.

"We are not waiting to see those risks crystallize in rising arrears and defaults before we act."

In July, OSFI put forward for consultation a raft of proposed changes to mortgage underwriting guidelines, including a stress test for uninsured mortgages.

Rudin said Tuesday that the final version would be similar to what OSFI had outlined in its earlier proposal.

His comments come after the Ontario government moved to cool down the hot housing market with a host of measures in April.