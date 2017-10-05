Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,776.30, up 55.30 points):

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Up 21 cents, 7.24 per cent, to $3.11 on 8.3 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Up 80 cents, or 6.74 per cent, to $12.67 on 5.9 million shares.

Hydro One Ltd. Instalment Receipts (TSX:H.IR). Utilities. Up 10 cents, or 0.27 per cent, to $37.00 on 4.6 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Up nine cents, or 0.36 per cent, to $25.43 on 4.5 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Bank. Down 72 cents, or 1.01 per cent, to $70.68 on 3.9 million shares.

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX:TECK.B). Miner. Up $1.18, or 4.26 per cent, to $28.91 on 3.6 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP). E-Commerce. Down $2.76, or 2.14 per cent, to $126.19 on 1.9 million shares. Stock prices fell for a second day, following a prominent short-seller's claim that it's running an overvalued get-rich-quick scheme. The Canadian technology company issued a defence of its business early Thursday but didn't specifically refer to allegations published by Andrew Left of Citron Research.