Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,728.32, down 47.98 points):

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Down eight cents, 2.57 per cent, to $3.03 on 9.5 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Down 19 cents, 1.50 per cent, to $12.48 on 6.3 million shares.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN). Financial Services. Up 94 cents, or 10.40 per cent, to $9.98 on 4.3 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Pharmaceutical. Down 23 cents, or 2.99 per cent, to $7.45 on 4.1 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Down 20 cents, 5.35 per cent, to $3.54 on 3.5 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Miner. Down four cents, or 1.12 per cent, to $3.54 on 3.4 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up two cents, 0.91 per cent, to $2.21 on 3.4 million shares. On Friday, the U.S. Department of Commerce tacked on another 79.82 per cent of preliminary anti-dumping duties, now totalling almost 300 per cent, for Bombardier to export its CSeries commercial jet into the American market once deliveries to Delta Air Lines begin next year.